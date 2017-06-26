版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-VR Global Partners reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Pangaea Logistics

June 26 VR Global Partners LP:

* VR Global Partners L.P reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, as of June 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tOnVGI)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐