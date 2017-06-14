版本:
BRIEF-VSE awarded $22.3million air force ground equipment task order

June 14 VSE Corp:

* VSE awarded $22.3million air force ground equipment task order

* VSE Corp - task order consists of a one year base period of performance with two one-year option periods and a total potential value of $22.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
