BRIEF-VSE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Vse Corp:
* VSE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2017
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67
* Q1 REVENUE $197.3 MILLION VERSUS $143.6 MILLION
* VSE CORP - FUNDED CONTRACT BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2017 WAS $359 MILLION, COMPARED TO $322 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F