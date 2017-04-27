BRIEF-VSE CORP Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

April 27 Vse Corp:

* VSE REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2017

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q1 REVENUE $197.3 MILLION VERSUS $143.6 MILLION

* VSE CORP - FUNDED CONTRACT BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2017 WAS $359 MILLION, COMPARED TO $322 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: