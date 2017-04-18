版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-VSE Corp’s aviation unit wins new U.S. contract

April 18 VSE Corp:

* Prime Turbines -to support dos, bureau of international narcotics and law enforcement affairs, office of aviation for repair, overhaul,modification of t53-l-703 engines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
