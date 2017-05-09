版本:
BRIEF-Vtti Energy Partners Qtrly total revenues $77.8 mln

May 9 Vtti Energy Partners Lp:

* Vtti Energy Partners Lp reports preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Preliminary qtrly total revenues $77.8 million versus $77.5 million ; preliminary qtrly net income $21.7 million versus $18.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
