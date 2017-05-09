BRIEF-Vtti Energy Partners Qtrly total revenues $77.8 mln

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 Vtti Energy Partners Lp:
* Vtti Energy Partners Lp reports preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Preliminary qtrly total revenues $77.8 million versus $77.5 million ; preliminary qtrly net income $21.7 million versus $18.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $79.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.