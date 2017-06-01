版本:
BRIEF-VTV Therapeutics completes enrollment of part B of pivotal phase III steadfast trial evaluating Azeliragon

June 1 Vtv Therapeutics Inc

* VTV Therapeutics completes enrollment of part B of pivotal phase III steadfast trial evaluating Azeliragon for the treatment of patients with mild alzheimer’s disease

* VTV Therapeutics - ‍phase 2B results of 5mg per day of azeliragon over period of 18 months showed statistically significant benefit in mild-to-moderate alzheimer's patients​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
