BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q4 net loss per share of class A common stock $0.42

Feb 27 vTv Therapeutics Inc:

* vTv Therapeutics reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results and recent highlights

* vTv Therapeutics - believes cash and cash equivalents, funds from its credit facility will be sufficient to fund operations through Q1 of 2018

* Qtrly net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc class A common stock $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: