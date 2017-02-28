版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 08:52 BJT

BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q4 net loss per share of class A common stock $0.42

Feb 27 vTv Therapeutics Inc:

* vTv Therapeutics reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operational results and recent highlights

* vTv Therapeutics - believes cash and cash equivalents, funds from its credit facility will be sufficient to fund operations through Q1 of 2018

* Qtrly net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc class A common stock $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
