BRIEF-Vulcan Materials CEO Thomas Hill's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.53 mln vs $8.3 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

March 28 Vulcan Materials Co

* CEO Thomas Hill's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.53 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* Vulcan Materials Co - CFO John McPherson's total compensation in 2016 was $5.7 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ntIzeo) Further company coverage:
