BRIEF-Vulcan Materials CEO Thomas Hill's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.53 mln vs $8.3 mln in FY 2015 - SEC filing

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Vulcan Materials Co
* CEO Thomas Hill's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.53 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
* Vulcan Materials Co - CFO John McPherson's total compensation in 2016 was $5.7 million versus $5.1 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2ntIzeo) Further company coverage:
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results