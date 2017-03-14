版本:
中国
2017年 3月 15日

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials proposes to issue and sell to underwriters $350 mln principal amount of 3.90% notes due 2027

March 14 Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan materials co - co proposes, to issue and sell to underwriters an aggregate of $350 million principal amount of 3.90% notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mpywmx) Further company coverage:
