BRIEF-Vulcan Materials to buy Aggregates USA LLC for $900 mln

May 25 Vulcan Materials Co
* Vulcan announces agreement to acquire Aggregates USA LLC
* Deal for $900 million in cash
* Vulcan Materials Co says expects transaction to be
accretive to company's earnings per share in first year
following close
* Reached a definitive agreement with SPO Partners to
acquire its Aggregates business, Aggregates USA LLC
* Acquisition complements and expands Vulcan's service
offerings in Georgia with three granite quarries
* Acquisition includes 12 limestone quarries in Eastern
Tennessee and Southwest Virginia
* Vulcan may divest several quarries in Tennessee to a third
party in order to expedite regulatory approval process
