BRIEF-Vulcan reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

May 10 Vulcan Materials Co:
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly total revenues increased $33 million, or 4 percent, to $787 million
* Vulcan announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly shipments decreased 2 percent, or 1.0 million tons, to 38.2 million tons
* Vulcan Materials Co - our expectation for full year adjusted ebitda of $1.125 to $1.225 billion
* Vulcan Materials Co - reaffirms full year earnings outlook
* Q1 revenue view $740.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates segment sales increased $15 million, or 2 percent, to $650 million
* Says Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.34 per diluted share
* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates freight-adjusted revenues increased $10 million, or 2 percent, to $497 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit