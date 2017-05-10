BRIEF-Vulcan reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

May 10 Vulcan Materials Co:

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly total revenues increased $33 million, or 4 percent, to $787 million

* Vulcan announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly shipments decreased 2 percent, or 1.0 million tons, to 38.2 million tons

* Vulcan Materials Co - our expectation for full year adjusted ebitda of $1.125 to $1.225 billion

* Vulcan Materials Co - reaffirms full year earnings outlook

* Q1 revenue view $740.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates segment sales increased $15 million, or 2 percent, to $650 million

* Says Q1 adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.34 per diluted share

* Vulcan Materials Co qtrly aggregates freight-adjusted revenues increased $10 million, or 2 percent, to $497 million