BRIEF-VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

June 13 VVC Exploration Corp:

* VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

* VVC Exploration Corp says anticipates raising up to C$5 million in equity and debenture financings by end of July

* VVC exploration corp says also intends to raise up to us$3 million in a non-brokered, convertible debenture, private placement, of debenture units of co

* VVC Exploration Corp - intends to raise up to C$1 million in a non-brokered, equity, private placement of units of company at a price of C$0.05 per unit

* VVC Exploration Corp says proceeds from financing will be used for drilling on company's samalayuca copper project in Mexico, current accounts payable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: