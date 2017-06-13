BRIEF-VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and planned financing

June 13 VVC Exploration Corp:
* VVC announces Samalayuca drilling permit approval and
planned financing
* VVC Exploration Corp says anticipates raising up to C$5
million in equity and debenture financings by end of July
* VVC exploration corp says also intends to raise up to us$3
million in a non-brokered, convertible debenture, private
placement, of debenture units of co
* VVC Exploration Corp - intends to raise up to C$1 million
in a non-brokered, equity, private placement of units of company
at a price of C$0.05 per unit
* VVC Exploration Corp says proceeds from financing will be
used for drilling on company's samalayuca copper project in
Mexico, current accounts payable
