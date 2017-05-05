版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 19:00 BJT

BRIEF-VWR Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

May 5 Vwr Corp

* Vwr corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 sales $1.14 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐