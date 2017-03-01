版本:
BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 12.7 pct in February

March 1 Volkswagen of America

* Says February sales totaled 25,145 units, an increase of 12.7 percent over February 2016 Source text: media.vw.com/release/1347/ Further company coverage:
