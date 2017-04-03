版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-VW's U.S. deliveries rise 2.7 pct in March

April 3 Volkswagen of America

* Says March sales totaled 27,635 units, an increase of 2.7 percent over March 2016 Source text: media.vw.com/release/1359/ Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐