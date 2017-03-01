版本:
BRIEF-W. P. Carey enters equity sales agreement

March 1 W. P. Carey Inc

* On March 1, 2017, W. P. Carey Inc. Entered into an equity sales agreement

* May issue and sell shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, having aggregate offering price of up to $400 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
