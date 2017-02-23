版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:49 BJT

BRIEF-W. P. Carey enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

Feb 23 W. P. Carey Inc-

* W. P. Carey Inc says on February 22, 2017 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement

* W. P. Carey -third amended and restated credit facility provides a revolving loan facility of up to $1.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2mcWO7N) Further company coverage:
