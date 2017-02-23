BRIEF-W. P. Carey enters into third amended and restated credit agreement

BRIEF-Partners REIT announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
Feb 23 W. P. Carey Inc-
* W. P. Carey Inc says on February 22, 2017 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement
* W. P. Carey -third amended and restated credit facility provides a revolving loan facility of up to $1.5 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2mcWO7N) Further company coverage:
* Partners announces $27.0 million mortgage at Quebec property
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.