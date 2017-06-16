版本:
2017年 6月 16日 星期五 19:36 BJT

BRIEF-W. P. Carey increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share

June 16 W. P. Carey Inc

* W. P. Carey Inc. Increases quarterly dividend to $1.00 per share

* W. P. Carey Inc - board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.00 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
