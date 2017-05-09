版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-W. P. Carey Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.25

May 9 W. P. Carey Inc:

* W. P. Carey inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.10 to $5.30

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.25

* W. P. Carey Inc - quarterly cash dividend raised to $0.9950 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.98 per share

* Q1 revenue $188.1 million, down 23 percent

* W. P. Carey inc - affirm 2017 affo guidance range of $5.10 to $5.30 per diluted share

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
