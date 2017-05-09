BRIEF-W. P. Carey Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.25

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 W. P. Carey Inc:
* W. P. Carey inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.10 to $5.30
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.25
* W. P. Carey Inc - quarterly cash dividend raised to $0.9950 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.98 per share
* Q1 revenue $188.1 million, down 23 percent
* W. P. Carey inc - affirm 2017 affo guidance range of $5.10 to $5.30 per diluted share
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.