版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-W. R. Berkley reports Q1 earnings per share $0.96

April 24 W. R. Berkley Corp:

* W. R. Berkley Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* W. R. Berkley Corp - qtrly gross premiums written $1.94 billion versus $1.96 billion

* W. R. Berkley Corp - qtrly net premiums written $1.65 billion versus $1.66 billion

* W. R. Berkley Corp - Q1 reflected competitive climate in insurance industry

* W. R. Berkley Corp - market conditions remain challenging, particularly in reinsurance segment

* W. R. Berkley Corp - underwriting results in quarter were favorable as catastrophe losses remained consistent with comparable period in prior years

* W. R. Berkley Corp - qtrly net premiums earned $1.57 billion versus $1.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐