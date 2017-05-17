版本:
BRIEF-W W Grainger announces offering of $400 mln aggregate principal amount

May 17 W W Grainger Inc-

* W W Grainger Inc - offering $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.20% senior notes due 2047 - sec filing

* W W Grainger - interest on notes payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15, Nov 15 of each year, beginning on Nov 15, 2017; notes to mature on May 15, 2047 Source text: (bit.ly/2pVLjz3) Further company coverage:
