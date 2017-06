May 22 W W Grainger Inc

* On May 22, 2017, co issued $400 million of its 4.20% senior notes due 2047 upon completion of a public offering - SEC filing

* Notes are senior unsecured obligations of company and will mature on May 15, 2047- sec filing

* Interest on notes is payable semi-annually on May 15 and November 15, beginning on November 15, 2017