版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Wabash National Corporation reports Q1 earnings per share $0.32

April 24 Wabash National Corp

* Wabash National Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results; increases outlook on full year 2017

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 sales $363 million versus I/B/E/S view $379.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.44 to $1.56

* Increases 2017 shipment guidance to 52,000 to 56,000 trailers

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $371.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐