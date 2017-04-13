版本:
BRIEF-WABCO Holdings CEO Jacques Esculier's 2016 compensation $7.6 mln vs $6.8 mln in 2015

April 13 Wabco Holdings Inc

* Ceo jacques esculier's 2016 total compensation was $7.6 million versus $6.8 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
