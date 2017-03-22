版本:
BRIEF-Wabco Holdings Inc announces expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in North America

March 22 WABCO Holdings Inc:

* Announced expansion of its manufacturing capabilities in North America

* Localized production of its air disc brakes (ADB) for commercial vehicles in United States

* Invested $20 million in new facility

* Co moved from an existing Charleston location to a new, 145,000-square-foot facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
