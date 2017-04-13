版本:
BRIEF-WABCO Holdings says entered into contracts in local currencies with customers totaling $1.2 bln

April 13 Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco holdings - from q2 2016 to q1 2017, co entered into contracts in local currencies with customers worldwide

* Contracts total $1.2 billion of expected cumulative incremental business

* Contract include $746 million in new business earmarked from 2017 through 2021 inclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
