BRIEF-WABCO Holdings signs deal with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company

June 27 Wabco Holdings Inc :

* Signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with FAW Jiefang Automotive Company

* WABCO, FAW Jiefang to team up to enhance safety, efficiency of commercial vehicles, fleet operators in China by advancing braking systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
