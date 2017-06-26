版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-WABCO signs global long-term supply agreement with Daimler Trucks

June 26 Wabco Holdings Inc

* Wabco signs global long-term supply agreement with daimler trucks for additional automated manual transmission control technology

