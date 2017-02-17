BRIEF-Wabco's Q4 earnings per share $1.15

Feb 17 Wabco Holdings Inc:

* Wabco’S sales growth in 2016 solidly outperforms global commercial vehicle market; provides guidance for 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $1.15

* Q4 sales $713.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $701 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees FY sales $2,850 - $2,990 million

* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees FY reported eps $5.23 - $5.73

* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees FY performance eps $5.55 - $6.05

* Wabco Holdings Inc - sees 2017 sales growth in local currencies 4.0% - 9.0%

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $6.04, revenue view $2.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S