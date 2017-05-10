BRIEF-Wabtec announces board/management appointments, increases dividend 20 pct

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 Wabtec Corp:
* Wabtec announces board/management appointments; increases dividend 20 percent
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.12per share
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - Albert J. Neupaver has been elected chairman of company's board of directors
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Raymond T. Betler remains president and chief executive officer and a member of board of directors
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Neupaver served as executive chairman for past three years
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - Stéphane Rambaud-Measson has been named WABTEC's executive vice president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit