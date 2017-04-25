BRIEF-Wabtec Q1 earnings per share $0.77

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp:
* Wabtec reports results for 1Q, affirms guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.1 billion
* Q1 sales $916 million versus I/B/E/S view $986 million
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - company expects its quarterly results to improve sequentially during rest of year
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp says affirmed its financial guidance for 2017.
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $4.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies - expects quarterly results to improve sequentially during rest of year due to ramp up of projects already in backlog
* Westinghouse Air Brake - estimates synergies from Faiveley deal to be about $15 million to $20 million in 2017, long-term synergies expected to exceed $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.