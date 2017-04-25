BRIEF-Wabtec Q1 earnings per share $0.77

April 25 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp:

* Wabtec reports results for 1Q, affirms guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.95 to $4.15 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.1 billion

* Q1 sales $916 million versus I/B/E/S view $986 million

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - company expects its quarterly results to improve sequentially during rest of year

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp says affirmed its financial guidance for 2017.

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.00, revenue view $4.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies - expects quarterly results to improve sequentially during rest of year due to ramp up of projects already in backlog

* Westinghouse Air Brake - estimates synergies from Faiveley deal to be about $15 million to $20 million in 2017, long-term synergies expected to exceed $50 million