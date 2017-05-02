BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.39

May 2 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & reed financial, inc. Reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue $287 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Waddell & reed financial inc - operating revenues of $287 million during q1 of 2017 declined 2% sequentially

* Waddell & reed financial - march 31, 2017 assets under management were $81 billion, increasing 1% during quarter, but declined 15% compared to march 31, 2016

* Waddell & reed financial inc - average assets under management were $81 billion during current quarter, compared to $82 billion during prior quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $284.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: