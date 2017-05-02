BRIEF-Waddell & Reed Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.39

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc
* Waddell & reed financial, inc. Reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $287 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Waddell & reed financial inc - operating revenues of $287 million during q1 of 2017 declined 2% sequentially
* Waddell & reed financial - march 31, 2017 assets under management were $81 billion, increasing 1% during quarter, but declined 15% compared to march 31, 2016
* Waddell & reed financial inc - average assets under management were $81 billion during current quarter, compared to $82 billion during prior quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $284.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.