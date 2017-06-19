版本:
BRIEF-Wageworks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering

June 19 WageWorks Inc-

* WageWorks announces pricing of its follow-on public offering

* WageWorks Inc says announced pricing of its follow-on public offering of 2.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $69.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
