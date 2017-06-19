BRIEF-Wageworks expects revenue for quarter ended June 30 to be slightly above high end of previous range

June 19 Wageworks Inc:

* Wageworks - expects revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to be slightly above high end of previously provided ranges of $117.5 million to $119.5 million

* Wageworks Inc - expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 in the range of $34.0 million to $35.6 million