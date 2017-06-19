BRIEF-Wageworks expects revenue for quarter ended June 30 to be slightly above high end of previous range

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Wageworks Inc:
* Wageworks - expects revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to be slightly above high end of previously provided ranges of $117.5 million to $119.5 million
* Wageworks Inc - expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 in the range of $34.0 million to $35.6 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tj3npN) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.