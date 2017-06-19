版本:
BRIEF-WageWorks files shelf registration statement for proposed follow-on offering

June 19 Wageworks Inc

* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock

* Wageworks inc - certain of wageworks' existing stockholders are proposing to sell an aggregate of about 545,148 shares of common stock in offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
