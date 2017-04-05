BRIEF-Wageworks on April 4 entered into second amended, restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Wageworks Inc:
* On April 4 co entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement by and among co, guarantors & lenders - sec filing
* Credit agreement amends and restates company's existing amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of june 5, 2015
* Credit agreement provides for a $400.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $15.0 million letter of credit subfacility
* Wageworks-Credit agreement has increase option for co to arrange with existing lenders &/or new lenders to provide up to $100.0 million in additional commitments Source text (bit.ly/2na3ODg) Further company coverage:
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.