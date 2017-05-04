版本:
2017年 5月 5日

BRIEF-Wageworks reports Q1 revenue $125 million

May 4 Wageworks Inc

* Wageworks reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 revenue $125 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
