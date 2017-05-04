BRIEF-Wageworks reports Q1 revenue $125 million

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
May 4 Wageworks Inc
* Wageworks reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $125 million versus I/B/E/S view $122.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.