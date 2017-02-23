版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Wageworks reports Q4 GAAP EPS $0.15

Feb 23 Wageworks Inc

* Wageworks reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 revenue $101.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $103.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continue to see positive momentum in all aspects of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
