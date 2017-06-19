版本:
2017年 6月 19日

BRIEF-Wageworks sees Q2 Rev to be slightly above high end of previous guidance of $117.5 mln to $119.5 mln

June 19 Wageworks Inc

* Expects revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2017 to be slightly above high end of previously provided ranges of $117.5 million to $119.5 million- SEC Filing

* Wageworks - sees non-GAAP adjusted Ebitda for quarter ended June 30 to be slightly above high end of previous guidance of $34.0 million- $35.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
