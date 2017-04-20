BRIEF-Wal-Mart CEO McMillon’s 2017 total compensation $22.4 mln, Co says Carla Harris is new director nominee

April 20 Walmart
* Wal-Mart Stores CEO Douglas McMillon’s 2017 total
compensation, for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, $22.4 million
versus $19.8 million in 2016 - SEC filing
* Wal-Mart - CFO Brett Biggs's 2017 total compensation, for
fiscal year ended Jan. 31, $6.4 million versus $8.6 million in
2016
* Wal-Mart announces Carla Harris as a new director nominee
* Wal-Mart - Linda wolf and Pam Craig are retiring from the
board and will not stand for re-election
* Wal-Mart says this year’s proxy materials seek
shareholders’ vote on 11 director nominees
* Wal-Mart - New independent nominee Carla Harris is vice
chair of the wealth management business segment of Morgan
Stanley
