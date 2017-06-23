版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 24日 星期六

BRIEF-Wal Mart files preliminary prospectus supplement

June 23 Wal-Mart-

* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to potential two-part yen denominated notes offering - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rLpbcb) Further company coverage:
