版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 21日 星期二 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Wal-Mart sees FY sales growth of 2 to 3 pct- conf call

Feb 21 Walmart Stores Inc

* Sees full year sales growth of between 2 and 3 percent, including $3 billion impact on sales due to forex Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐