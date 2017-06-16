BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
* Wal Mart - deal for $310 million in cash
* Wal Mart - following closing, andy dunn, founder and CEO of bonobos will report to Marc Lore, president and CEO of Wal Mart U.S. Ecommerce
* Wal Mart - digitally-native vertical brands will be offered on jet.com & possibly other walmart brands over time, & include bonobos and recently-acquired Modcloth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.