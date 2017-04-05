BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.36/shr

April 5 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $29.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.28 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says company authorizes $1 billion share repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walgreens Boots Alliance - maintained its guidance for fiscal 2017 and continues to expect adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.90 to $5.08

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says continues to expect that it will realize synergies from acquisition of Rite Aid in excess of $1 billion

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says qtrly retail pharmacy USA division comparable sales increased 4.2 percent

* Walgreens Boots Alliance -"continues to be actively engaged in discussions with Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding" pending Rite Aid acquisition

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc says on a constant currency basis, qtrly retail pharmacy international division comparable store sales decreased 0.9 percent

* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $4.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S