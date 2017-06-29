FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports qtrly EPS $1.07
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 上午11点27分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports qtrly EPS $1.07

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per share $1.33

* Qtrly GAAP diluted net earnings per share $1.07

* Share repurchase program for up to $5 billion of company's shares prior to program's expiration on 31 august 2018

* Qtrly sales increase 2.1 percent to $30.1 billion

* Company raises lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2017 by 8 cents per share

* Qtrly,on constant currency basis, comparable store sales up 0.2 percent compared with year-ago for retail pharmacy international

* Qtrly retail pharmacy USA sales in comparable stores increased 3.7 percent compared with same quarter a year ago

* Now anticipates 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.98 to $5.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $29.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

