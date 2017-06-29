FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 下午1点57分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots CEO- "View this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces"

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots

* This quarter we've begun to implement a program in certain stores to simplify our offering and improve retail operational performance

* In April, the first Boots franchise store opened in South Korea

* CEO- given changes in the market during the longer-than-expected FTC review process and ongoing uncertainty about the potential outcome, decided not to continue with original deal

* CEO- not assuming any debt from rite aid

* CEO- "view this deal as being more attractive than the transaction it replaces... In what continues to be a challenging market for pharmacy"

* CEO- "obvious to us that the pressures on health care role and by extension pharmacy will continue"

* CEO- "we continue to experience some very challenging markets... Expect these challenges to continue and these may possibly get more difficult in the months and years to come"

* CEOon possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy buisness- "I don't believe Amazon will be interested in the near future in this market"

* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market- "this is not the best opportunity for Amazon"

* Ceo on possibility of Amazon entering pharmacy market- they have so many opportunities around the world and in many other categories, which are simpler than health care, which is a very regulated business

* Have designed new deal after taking into account all of the feedback that we received from FTC during the last 22 months Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below