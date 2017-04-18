版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreens' healthcare clinics to offer STI tests in select markets

April 18 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens - beginning April 25 Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in select markets will offer testing services for STIs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
