版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 29日 星期四 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreens, Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores

June 28 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Walgreens and Labcorp collaborate to bring patient service centers for laboratory testing to select Walgreens stores

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - seven service centers planned to open at Walgreens stores in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐