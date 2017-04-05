版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Walgreens on conf call- expect to close around 60 more stores

April 5 Walgreens

* On conf call- developing plans to introduce enhanced beauty offering to over 1,000 additional stores by end of the calendar year

* On conf call- now expect to close around 60 more stores Further company coverage:
