BRIEF-Walgreens to sell more assets to win Rite Aid nod - Bloomberg

March 14 (Reuters) -

* Walgreens said ready to sell more assets to win Rite Aid nod - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Walgreens is nearing an agreement to sell more assets to Tennessee-based discount chain Fred's Inc - Bloomberg, citing sources

